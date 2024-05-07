Blue Bloods season 14: Tom Selleck looks ahead to future

As many of you may be aware already, Blue Bloods season 14 is going to be the final one on CBS — but what is coming after that?

Well, we know already that Tom Selleck and many other actors are still hoping that the network reverses their decision to end the show and will bring it back down the road. However, at the moment nothing is confirmed on that subject, and it’s best to not hold your breath.

What is notable at the moment is simply this: No matter if season 14 is the end of the show or not, the man behind Frank Reagan wants to keep working — and not just because he wants to keep his massive California ranch. In an interview with CBS Sunday Mornings, Selleck confirms that while he’s set financially for life, that may not include his ranch if he is to stop working now. In the end, he wants to keep acting just because he enjoys it above all else:

“As an actor, you never lose — I don’t lose, anyway — that sense that every time I finish a job, it’s my last job … I like the fact that there’s no excuses. You just go to work and you do the work. And I have a lot of reverence for what I call ‘the work,’ and I love it. And I’d like to keep doing it.”

If Tom does decide to do another show after Blue Bloods is over, we’d love for it to be something totally different from the police drama and even a little bit weird. Why not shake up what people expect from you at a certain point? There is something, after all, quite exciting about the idea.

