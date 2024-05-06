Blue Bloods season 14: Tom Selleck STILL wants more

We recognize that last week, CBS executives came out and said that Blue Bloods season 14 would 100% be the end of the show. They recognize the cast’s desire to continue, but they stressed the ever-ambiguous need for them to “refresh” the schedule. Are viewers really asking for this? That’s a good question and unfortunately, there is not that much of a clear answer.

However, and in spite of these comments, Tom Selleck still does not want to give up! In a new interview this week on CBS Mornings (watch here), the iconic actor indicates that he wants CBS to “come to their senses” and realize that everyone wants to keep going. He cites the show’s strong performance in the ratings, plus also the quality of the stories that they keep pointing out.

In terms of its overall success, Tom isn’t wrong about Blue Bloods being a solid hit still commercially — and the cast already took a pay cut to keep it going for season 14. It is somewhat crazy to think that even still, the decision to end the show may be financial in nature. This just seems to be the way that major corporations seemed to be wired at this point.

One thing that we will continue to say at the moment is simply this: Even if this is the final season of the show for now, we still think it could always come back down the road or a spin-off could happen. Given how this has given CBS stability in an extremely difficult timeslot, we have a hard time thinking you just want to kick it to the curb. Does it skew older? Sure, but you could always find a way to keep that audience and work to attract new crowds at the same time. It does not have to be either / or.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

