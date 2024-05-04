Blue Bloods season 14 episode 9 promo: Joe & Jamie’s fight

As you get yourselves prepared to see Blue Bloods season 14 over on CBS, is there anything that you can expect to see based on the promo?

Well, we knew even more seeing the first clip from “Two of a Kind” last night that we were going to see Jamie and Joe Hill get into it. However, what we didn’t anticipate was that 1) said fight would be so public or 2) it would be taking place at a cemetery.

So why do these two have such an issue with each other? Let’s just say that it’s complicated. For Jamie, he feels as though Joe is not respecting either him or the rest of the family when he occasionally gets into rebel mode in the field. Meanwhile, Joe feels at times like he’s being treated like a child, and that also comes with the frustration of knowing that he had this whole other family for most of his life that he did not know about. There’s been tension brewing for a while with these guys and at some point, it was going to come to a boil.

The #1 thing that surprises us at this point is actually quite simple: That these two would be willing to square off so publicly knowing their jobs, and also that Frank would find out. This is going to be a big problem for the two of them. Could it cost them their jobs? Well, we’re not sure through the lens of the show, but in real life, we’d certainly think that it would be possible. At the very least, they could be suspended and given that they’re family, Frank knows that he may have to make a further example of them for the sake of avoiding some nepotism charges.

So yeah … this is going to be a heck of an intense hour of TV from start to finish.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

