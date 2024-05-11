Reacher season 3: Watch Alan Ritchson’s nostalgic new tour!

For those who are unaware, Reacher season 3 is currently in production, and we do have something more to share from the man with all the muscles!

If you head over to the official Instagram for star Alan Ritchson, you can actually take a look back to his past as he guides you through some of the iconic filming locations from Margrave in season 1. You get a brief glimpse here of the diner, the police station, and a little bit more. There aren’t a lot of teases in here for what lies ahead on the show, but there are absolutely still reasons aplenty to smile.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

As we do prepare ourselves further for the new season, there is at least one interesting comparison that can be made to the first: There are a lot of ties that will be present in here thematically to the first batch of episodes. Reacher will be a little more on his own this time around, and will not have the support of his whole team. Sure, Maria Sten will be back at some point as Neagley, but that does not mean that she is going to just be present the entirety of the time. We’ll see Ritchson’s character back in his element having to make use of whatever tools are at his disposal in order to get what he wants out of the latest situation that is taking place in front of him.

Will there be a lot of action?

A million percent yes. With the first two seasons being as successful as they are, we do believe that everyone can be all the more validated behind the scenes with what they’ve put out. That may make them even more eager now to deliver on more of the same.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Reacher now, including some premiere date discussions

What do you most excited to see moving into Reacher season 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates as production continues.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







