Reacher season 3 premiere date: A May 2024 update

With us know set to dive head-first into the month of May, what more can be noted about a Reacher season 3 premiere date?

The first thing that we really should do here is quite simple: Indicate that we will be unfortunately waiting a good while to see the show back. It does at least appear as though we’re in the midst of the home stretch of production, so can you consider that a positive of where things stand? We tend to think so!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

Now, let’s put everything in greater perspective. It’s obvious that Reacher will not be back this month, nor will we hear anything else about the future. The odds are also pretty low that we’ll see the show back in the months that follow. Prime Video seems to be stacked the next little while given that they have The Boys this summer and then also The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power later this year. This is one of the reasons why December, or early 2025, are the more reasonable window for the Alan Ritchson show. That means more time for the post-production team to perfect things, and also ample time for promotion.

As crazy as it may sound, at this point we honestly tend to think it’s more likely that we hear news on a season 4 renewal before we do a season 3 premiere date. Given how popular the show has proven to be over the past few weeks, there is no reason for the streamer to slow down announcements or to wait to get some production dates out there. Why not get the ball rolling in the near future here? Ritchson has already said he will play this role however long that Amazon wants him.

Related – See some other news about Reacher season 3 returning to production

What do you most want to see when it comes to Reacher season 3, no matter when we get it?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Remember to also come back for more, as there’s a lot of other good stuff coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







