Fire Country season 2 finale promo: Will Bode stop a wedding?

The Fire Country season 2 finale is coming to CBS in just under a week and with that, why not go ahead and talk about weddings?

For most of the past couple of months, it has been abundantly clear what the focus of this final episode “I Do” would most likely be: Gabriela preparing to tie the knot with Diego. Of course, it was hard to predict just how messy things were going to get leading up to it! There are some variables here that do fundamentally change a lot of what we are seeing, whether it be the Bode – Gabriela kiss we just say or what the potential future could be thanks to Max Thieriot’s character getting out of prison.

Consider this: The promo showed Bode in street clothes! He is out of an orange jumpsuit and for the first time really as an adult, has a chance now to live a very different sort of life. This could mean that he’s intent on fighting for what he wants and if he does want it, now is the time.

The events of episode 9 do give the character all the reassurance he needs in order to fight for what he wants. Let’s just put it like this — if Gabriela did not want to be with him on some level down the road, that kiss never would have happened. He recognizes that the feelings are still there and with that, now has an opportunity to better figure out what it is that he wants to do moving forward.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

In many ways, that feels inevitable. Think about the sort of show this is! One of the ideas that the producers seem to be intent on here is making sure that every stays constantly on their toes and it is hard to blame them. They do recognize, after all, that this is the optimal way to ensure that viewers are left wanting so much more.

