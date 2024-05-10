Fire Country season 2 episode 10 (finale): A Gabriela wedding?

Next week on Fire Country season 2 episode 10, we hope you are ready for something that will be intense on so many levels.

Could there be a dangerous fire? Absolutely, since that is at the forefront of this show. However, at the same time the main order of business in this finale is going to be the wedding between Diego and Gabriela. It remains to be seen if it is going to actually happen but if it does, let’s just say there could be a lot of unhappy ‘shippers out there! We know that there will at least be a wedding dress involved here and really, it comes down here to whether or not Bode can really have a moment with her that changes her perspective or feelings about the future.

To get a few more details now on what’s to come, be sure to check out the full Fire Country season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

“I Do” – Gabriela prepares to walk down the aisle on her wedding day as Bode receives some surprising news, on the second season finale of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, May 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger here?

Well, let’s just say that it very much feels like there is a good chance that will be the case. All early teases suggest so and beyond just that, Fire Country is the sort of show that really relishes some of those. It would almost be weird in the event that we did not see some of those. They keep you engaged in the months the show is off the air, and hopefully it returns in the fall.

