Fire Country season 2 finale spoilers: Bode, Gabriela cliffhanger?

To most people out there, it is not going to be some shocking revelation that the Fire Country season 2 finale will have a cliffhanger. Just think about what we’ve seen with this show! Whether it be a finale or even just the last episode before a hiatus, you can count on this show delivering something — we’ve seen enough proof of that over time.

As for who could be at the enter of the next shock ending … well, doesn’t it make sense that it is Bode and Gabriela? Entering the final episode of the season (airing a week from Friday), Stephanie Arcila’s character is going set to marry Diego. We know that she will have a wedding dress and everything! Whether or not that actually happens, though, is what remains to be seen.

In speaking on this further now in a new interview with Collider, Arcila notes that both Gabriela and Bode are going to have a lot to think about in between seasons:

They feel a lot, but I also think they both don’t know where they’re going to be left because the way that the episode ends, you’ll see why. The way that the episode ends, I don’t know how they feel where they both stand. I think they’re both really just hurt and confused and trying to keep it together.

Our sentiment at the moment is just that this is going to be something that could open the door for the two to have a future together … but also not guarantee it. The thing about their possible relationship is that it’s not going to be easy anytime soon. Bode is still in prison! Also, this show is a drama — wouldn’t it be weird if the path ahead actually was easy on some level?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country now, including what else is ahead later this week

What do you think we are going to see moving into the Fire Country season 2 finale?

Do you think that the cliffhanger is going to be good or bad? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







