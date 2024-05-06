Fire Country season 2 episode 9: Another Billy Burke song!

As many of you may be aware at this point, Fire Country season 2 episode 9 is coming to CBS next week! Are you ready for what’s ahead?

Well, we know that lives are in jeopardy at one point due to a massive fire, and there are also huge, emotional decisions coming with Gabriela’s wedding around the corner.

For Vince, we know that there are hard times ahead, mostly because he’s only going to be able to hide that tremor for so long! Yet, he also tells TV Insider in a new interview that he will also be performing a song named “History” in the episode:

… We originally talked about maybe just doing a cover song for this campfire scene, and then we sort of tossed it around back and forth and I said, “Well, I got this other thing.” I’ve got a bevy of songs that I can poke into once in a while and see what’s appropriate. Anyway, I went and found this song, and I pitched them the song and they said, “Yep, that’s awesome. Let’s do that.” And then we went into the studio again and recorded a whole song. Now, I haven’t seen the episode. I don’t know how much we’re even going to use of the song in the episode. I just know that it’s in there, and then the song will be released on all the streaming venues as the episode comes out, which is just lovely. I love that the show’s giving me the opportunity to do that.

The idea of Burke singing was first hinted at when some photos for the episode showed him with a guitar and now, we know it’s 100% happening. Consider this perhaps one refreshing, perhaps reflective moment amidst all of the chaos — which may include some sort of setup for the finale.

Related – Get some more news on Fire Country season 2 episode 9, including Gabriela’s future

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 2 episode 9 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







