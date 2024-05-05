Fire Country season 2 episode 9: Star talks Gabriela’s choice

As we get ourselves prepared to see Fire Country season 2 episode 9 on CBS next week, Gabriela will have a lot on her mind.

After all, consider what happened at the end of episode 8. Her mother Roberta does have a tendency to get into other people’s business, but in this instance, it could actually be rather helpful! Just remember for a moment that she may have helped her to realize further why Bode did what he did at the end of last season, and why it may have been especially triggering for her. It’s understandable that she wanted to move on, but fate has allowed Bode to return to Three Rock. It’s clear, at least to Roberta, that there are feelings still there on his side for her daughter.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Stephanie Arcila makes it clear that Gabriela is in a tough spot moving into the final two episodes of the season — we hope there will be resolution by the finale, but that remains to be seen.

Her heart and her mind are pulling her in two different directions. She has followed her heart for a very long time and at this point, she’s trying to go with what she thinks is smartest for herself. What she thinks is healthiest for herself. Right now she’s having that inner battle of deciding and that’s life.

One thing she may still need

It’s not that complicated: A confession from Bode himself about how he is feeling towards her. That’s the missing link of the story right now! He doesn’t want to do anything to upset her happiness, but he’s not considering that he could make her happier than anyone else. If he really wants this to work, he’s going to have to fight for it — even if that’s a hard thing to do at times.

