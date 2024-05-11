Fallout season 2 progress report: What is happening already?

A mere matter of weeks ago, we got confirmation that there is going to be a Fallout season 2 over at Prime Video — and, of course, we were thrilled. How can you not be? This is a chance to get another chapter of great stories, and also see a general expansion of the world.

Sure, it is clear that we are going to be waiting a good while to see the story air, but there is a lot to be excited about along the way!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for Fallout videos!

Speaking per Deadline, the executive producers behind the video-game adaptation confirmed that the writers’ room has opened already on the latest batch of episodes and by virtue of that, we can also chart a pretty specific course for the future. This does add to our personal hope that filming could either start later this year or in early 2025, and some of this could be tied to other production commitments. Just remember for a moment here that Walton Goggins is currently working on The White Lotus season 3.

At the moment, the earliest we tend to think that we’ll dive back into the Wasteland is early 2026. If it happens before then, just consider us surprised! Even once the cameras stop rolling, there is still a lot of post-production that needs to be done in order to perfect these stories. Good things come to those who wait, right? Fingers crossed that season 2 we are going to be potentially seeing New Vegas, which is a location that a lot of people are likely already familiar with thanks to the video games.

As for a season 3…

It may be a little bit early for us to get further confirmation on that, but given that the show recently smashed more Prime Video ratings records, there is reason aplenty to be optimistic.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Fallout, including what else could be coming

What do you most want to see moving into Fallout season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







