Fallout season 2: What does Ella Purnell want for Lucy?

The demand for Fallout season 2 at Prime Video is sky-high, and that’s pretty impressive given how season 1 only ended weeks ago! The TV series has increased demand greatly in the games, and we can’t tell you how many people out there have already created versions of Ella Purnell’s Lucy in Fallout 4.

So what does the former Yellowjackets star want for her character moving forward? We know that she has a new quest following the events of the season 1 finale, and it could bring us in theory to an updated version of New Vegas. Of course, getting spoilers on that is a pretty darn difficult thing to do right now.

So what does Purnell want personally for her character? In a new interview with GQ, the actress stated the following:

I just want her to continue to be funny, because that’s really fun to do. I want her to continue to have really cool stunt sequences, because that’s really fun to do. [Laughs.] I’d like to see her become her own person. I’d like to see her form some opinions that feel truly and wholly hers, and not a product of her upbringing, or a product of Vault-Tec.

I think part of her being a good person is just truly her, and I think that is just who she is. I don’t know if that’s going to stay or going to go, I’d be down to play it either way. But I’d also like to see her go, like, ‘No, I don’t like this food,’ or ‘No, I don’t think what you…’ A little tiny rebellion, maybe.

We could see a little rebellion here and there, but it’s also hard to imagine all of her upbeat spirit going away either. A part of what makes the first season so fun is the dichotomy that exists between her view of the world and those who have lived outside the vaults for so long.

