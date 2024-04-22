Fallout spin-offs: Will we see an extended TV universe?

Is it crazy to imagine that Fallout on Prime Video would already inspire spin-offs and the like? In a way, you can argue so. However, at the same time it does feel like we are building towards some absolutely crazy stuff when it comes to the show moving forward.

Obviously, we think that the folks at Amazon and Bethesda each expecting the TV show (set past all of the video games so far) to be successful. However, at the same time, did anyone see this coming? Sales of the recent games are through the roof and beyond just that, the modding community is in overdrive. People are even flocking over to the massively-multiplayer Fallout 76, a game that was incredibly polarizing when it was first announced.

Ultimately, these are some of the reasons why we believe that a Fallout season 2 may just be the tip of the iceberg. We are sure that there will be a season 3 for that show, but don’t be surprised if we get some sort of additional spin-off, as well. Think in terms of a prequel, or maybe a show set in some super-remote place never before visited within the games. The sole premise of the franchise does lend itself to a ton of other possible projects.

The one thing that Amazon has to be careful about as they think far ahead here is that they don’t oversaturate the market. There is a real risk that they burn some people out — which we do think happened once upon a time with The Walking Dead. They have to start thinking about that now.

Remember that for now, a season 2 is the only thing greenlit — we’d just argue for now to keep your eyes peeled.

