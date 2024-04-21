Fallout season 2: How many episodes can we expect?

If you did not hear the news a matter of days ago, a Fallout season 2 is coming to Prime Video down the road! This is hardly a surprise. Yet, we’re also still thrilled for it! This is a show that still has so much potential, and the first season ended in a way that absolutely has us eager for more.

Now, why not take a moment to discuss episode count? If there is one criticism you can make of the first season, it is that it went by far too quickly. After eight episodes, the story was done and we were left to sit back and wait for what’s next.

We would love to sit here and say now that there’s a chance we’ll see a larger season 2 order, but it’s doubtful. Prime Video dramas in general tend to be around eight episodes, especially some of the big-budget ones with a ton of special effects. This is the same order that we’ve seen The Boys receive, and there is no reason to think that we would get anything different here.

One of the biggest reasons why we don’t get more episodes of these shows is simple: Turnaround time. The visual effects on shows like this are top-notch, but it also means a long period of time between seasons. The more episodes you get, the longer the hiatus. That’s one of the inevitabilities that comes with having a lot of ambition. Sure, we don’t think that Fallout necessarily needs a ton of effects per episode to make it awesome, but the flashy nature of it is one of the reasons why viewers check it out. We get that.

For now, our advice is to simply prepare for an eight-episode order. If we do get more than that, be prepared for a pleasant surprise when the dust settles.

What do you most want to see moving into a Fallout season 2?

By sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

