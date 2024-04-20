Fallout season 2 spoilers: Are Deathclaws coming?

Do you want to have a chance to see something iconic over the course of Fallout season 2, at least from a monster standpoint? Well, you’re in luck!

One of the great things about the first season was how there was so much effort spent on including a wide array of different elements from the source material. Moving forward, be assured that is going to continue with the inclusion of Deathclaws into the mix. These are fearsome beasts who are tough outs for anyone who fights them in the games, and obviously the producers wanted to save something for just the right moment.

In speaking about this further in an interview with IGN, here is some of what co-showrunner Graham Wagner had to say on the subject:

“We wanted to get Deathclaws, but we didn’t want to just throw it away … It’s such a monumental piece, we want to save something for Season 2 to be able to do it properly, not just added onto the massive world building we had to do already in Season 1. So Season 2, we’re very excited to finally tackle one of the most iconic elements of the games.”

For those who are hoping for some other elements from the video games mixed into the show, just remember that the season 1 finale strongly implied that a visit to New Vegas is in the cards. Beyond just that, we also tend to think that we’re going to be seeing references to various other events from the past. The producers have confirmed that 100% of the events to date from the source material are canon, and that includes everything from Shady Sands — which we know raised a lot of questions once upon a time.

Given the success of season 1, we wouldn’t be surprised that there is also a season 3 coming — and that means other elements from the games that could be saved.

