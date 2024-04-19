Fallout season 2 premiere date hopes after renewal

Following the big Fallout season 2 renewal news yesterday, let’s go ahead and pose another all-important question. When will the show premiere?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start here by reminding you that this is not the sort of show that can be turned around in the blink of an eye — far from it, really. It takes months to film, and that is without even mentioning the months of visual effects needed after the fact. Everything from Pip-Boy animations to The Ghoul’s CGI “nose” has to be done in post-production, which does tack some time onto the process. That’s without even noting that even when this show is done, you are still going to be seeing Prime Video wait to give it the best spot possible for its success … even if it is frustrating on the outside world.

With everything that we have to consider here, the earliest estimation that we can give for a season 2 premiere date now is the end of 2025 or early 2026. This would fit a similar timeline to some of the other effects-laden shows on Prime, including The Boys. We’re sure that along the way, we will at least hear more when it comes to casting news and production. We do think it also helps this show incredibly that there are going to be new settings (New Vegas?), and that means further opportunities for hype.

The one thing that we can assure you right now is that season 2 of the show will prove to be hotly anticipated. Not only has the first season been a huge success, but it has also greatly improved the sales of a lot of the games at the same exact time.

