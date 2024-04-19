Fallout renewed for season 2 by Prime Video!

Just a matter of days after season 1 was made available, we come bearing great news: A Fallout season 2 is coming to Prime Video!

First and foremost, we should say that none of this should feel like all that much of a surprise. Remember for a moment that there was a tax credit granted to the show already for a potential season 2 by California. Meanwhile, the viewership was strong and viewership was positive. There was basically no reason for the streaming service to wait on anything.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for Fallout videos!

In a statement, here is some of what Jennifer Salke, the boss of Amazon MGM Studios, had to say:

“Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have captivated the world with this groundbreaking, wild ride of a show … The bar was high for lovers of this iconic video game and so far we seem to have exceeded their expectations, while bringing in millions of new fans to the franchise. The cast led by Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan have knocked it out of the park!”

We will have more to say about when a possible season 2 could premiere in the weeks and months to come but for now, let’s just celebrate the fact that more is coming! It is incredible that the show has managed to earn its wings in such a short period of time, and the excitement out there for more feels universal. Season 1 also ended in a way where there could be even more nods to New Vegas, one of the more prominent games in the series. We imagine some new faces will turn up and yet, the likes of Hank, Maximus, The Ghoul, and of course Lucy will be front and center for whatever is coming up next.

Related – Did Fallout retcon anything with Shady Sands during season 1?

What do you think about Fallout being renewed for a season 2 by Prime Video?

Is there anything you most want to see? Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







