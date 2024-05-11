Bodkin season 2: Will Forte hopes for a renewal at Netflix

If you watch all of Bodkin at Netflix, you will get a story that is charming, immersive, and very much funny from start to finish. It also has a mystery that will allow you to think and reflect a lot on your own life, and that is a pretty glorious rarity within the TV world.

If you love Saturday Night Live, then you also have a good reason to watch here courtesy of Will Forte! The former cast member is one of the leads on the show, playing a podcaster who comes to a small Irish community to tell a story — and let’s just say that he gets so much more than he bargained for. We know the obvious comparisons to this show are Only Murders in the Building, but in terms of its tone and style of humor, it is actually a rather different show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on BODKIN!

So, will there be more of it following the launch of season 1? While we will say that the first seven episodes do resolve most of the central mystery, this does feel like a show that could easily come up with something new. The big challenge here may just be getting the word out, given that Forte is really the only familiar face for US audiences and the promotional tour has been rather quiet. (Ironically, the biggest stars of Bodkin may be Barack and Michelle Obama, who are executive producers through their Higher Ground production company.)

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Forte himself did make it clear that he would love to come back for more:

“I would love it if it did well and we could do a second season.”

He also discusses in this piece how he really enjoyed just stepping back and working largely as just an actor on this project, as opposed to wearing so many hats on The Last Man on Earth.

Related – Get some other discussion about Bodkin, including more from Forte discussing the future

Are you hoping for a Bodkin season 2 renewal after the launch of season 1?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







