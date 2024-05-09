Bodkin season 1: Will Forte talks release of Netflix mystery

With the first season of Bodkin premiering today on Netflix, why not hear further from one of the show’s big stars?

There are many different reasons to check out this charming seven-episode show, but we would say that they start for some via Will Forte. The Saturday Night Live alum plays a podcaster who arrives to a remote Irish village to tell a story about a series of disappearances; however, what he discovers is far more complicated than you’d first think.

Now, we know that there are comparisons that are out there between this show and Only Murders in the Building, but they honestly stop with both shows being about people making true-crime podcasts. The comedy present in Bodkin is different than the Hulu series, and it also tends to go a bit darker and lean more into lore and urban legend. Tonally it feels more grounded and while there are laughs, they aren’t as broad.

In a post on Instagram, Forte himself had the following to say about the show’s release, praising all of his collaborators:

BODKIN is out NOW on [Netflix]. What a joy it’s been to be a part of this. An amazingly talented cast and crew who all became like a little family. Please check it out if you get a chance.

Personally, we’re happy to recommend the series to anyone who wants a good mystery, or a chance to check out a fun little story that lasts for a handful of episodes. It is not going to garner headlines as transformative television, but it is an extremely enjoyable romp that would be a perfect way to spend time on a weekend. Also, it may give you a hankering to explore the Irish countryside more.

Have you had a chance to see Bodkin season 1 and if so, what did you think?

