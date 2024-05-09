Bodkin season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 1 today on Netflix, is there any chance that a Bodkin season 2 happens? Or, are we at the end of the story now?

We should start off here by recognizing that there may be some out there who haven’t heard much about the new Will Forte mystery, which is somewhat under the radar. Yet, it is also a delightfully fun watch.

Here is how Netflix describes the new series:

BODKIN is a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction — about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves — the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.

So what about a season 2?

Well, let’s just say that for now, everything remains somewhat up in the air — nothing has been decided! We will say that the first season does tie together all loose ends, so there is a chance that it just ends up being a limited series. There is value to having stories that are so complete and total.

Now, in the event that we do get something more down the road, our sentiment is that it would be a totally new mystery that gives us an opportunity to see these main characters in a different capacity … but would that also still be Bodkin? That’s what makes the show tricky, given that one of the main characters of the series is the idyllic Irish community. The characters and the world there do feel so fundamentally unique.

