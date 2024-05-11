Fire Country season 2 episode 9: Is Bode out of prison?

We obviously knew there was a chance for some big moments on Fire Country season 2 episode 9 — but is Bode out of prison? Well, let’s just say that this is the twist that we did not see coming.

Based on the way that season 2 ended, it was an easy assumption to make that the writers would keep Max Thieriot’s character locked up until the end of the season 3. Clearly, they wanted to prove those assumptions wrong! Because of Bode’s actions in the field during this episode, we reached a big moment in which he got a year reduced on his sentence … which was just 11 months. He has a chance now to actually move forward and live the sort of life that he’s dreamed on — a life that is more normal.

This was an incredible, emotional surprise for Sharon, Vince, and everyone who cares about the character … but it also comes with its fair share of questions. After all, Body was a firefighter mostly through the Three Rock program … what is he going to be now? He has a lot to think about in regards to his professional future, and that is without talking about what could be coming for his personal life. Remember that he clearly loves Gabriela and the two kissed! Yet, it also seems like she is going to move forward and try to marry Diego. (Is she going to be able to keep a secret like this from him?)

It does feel a little bit early to assume that everything is going to just end up being a-okay for this character — yet, for now, there are at least reasons for us to be hopeful that some things are taking steps in the right direction. With a show like this, we do think it is valuable to take a win more or less wherever you can find it.

