Fire Country season 2 episode 9: Bode, Gabriela kiss; what’s next?

We had a feeling that at some point before Fire Country season 2 ended, we were going to see good stuff for Bode and Gabriela. However, we certainly did not anticipate that it would be happening this week!

Close to the end of episode 9, these two characters ended up kissing right in the midst of a heated moment. Bode was angry at her for keeping Vince’s condition under wraps. However, at the same time she reminded him of another life-altering decision that he made without any consultation — lying at the end of the season 1 finale. She felt abandoned by him, especially since he was not willing to fight at all for the sake of helping Freddy get out.

Well, in the midst of all the chaos and carnage around these decisions and the enormous campaign fire, the two shared a romantic moment. However, soon after she decided that this was a part of the world she wanted to leave behind, one that there was almost-constant drama. For now, it does appear as though she is still going to marry Diego, but will she stay with that?

There is another interesting twist that we have to think about at present here, one that has to do with Bode getting an extraordinary conduct credit. This could end up leading to him being able to get out of prison thanks to twelve months being reduced off of his sentence. There is always a chance that something goes awry because of the sort of show that this is but for now, we honestly feel full of hope that something big and dramatic may be finally going Bode’s way. Given everything that he’s gone through over the years, that does mean something … no?

Go ahead and consider all of this the foundation for a perfect finale.

