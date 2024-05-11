Only Murders in the Building season 4: More news soon?

If you were hoping to learn more about Only Murders in the Building season 4 sooner rather than later, we have good news!

In a new post coming in from the show’s official Instagram, we have confirmation that there is some sort of announcement coming next week. So … what could it be? Given the fact that we already know the show is coming back this summer, we wouldn’t be that surprised in the event that there is a return date announced.

If not that, will we get some sort of video highlighting all of the star-studded performers who are coming on board this season? Meryl Streep is returning as Loretta but beyond her, we have some newcomers including Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and many more. This is a show that filmed a little bit in Los Angeles this season, but we do tend to think that at some point, you are going to also see it back at the Arconia.

As for the murder investigation, of course we are going to get that! The focal point for it this time around will be Jane Lynch’s character of Sazz Pataki, someone who has a long history of working with Charles as a stunt double. Who is going to be responsible for that? There are questions as to whether or not someone wanted Sazz dead, or if Charles was the real target instead. This is one of the many reasons to be so intrigued about the next chapter, no? We tend to think so!

