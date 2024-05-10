The Conners renewed, season 7 will be final one at ABC

When it comes to The Conners at ABC, it feels clear that there is good and bad news to share today at the same time.

So, where do we start? Well, the right place is by noting that there is going to be something more coming for the comedy. However, it’s also going to mark the end of the road. It’s been reported for a while that if we get a season 7, it would be the finale one. That is now official.

ABC has yet to reveal a specific episode count for the final chapter, but in announcing this now, the good news is that you are giving the writers ample time to come up with a story that makes a lot of sense. That is something that they tried to do last minute for the season 6 finale just in case — there was some extra footage shot in case this was the series finale, but it no longer has to be used.

While there is no official fall-schedule release at the moment, our feeling is that The Conners is probably going to start airing again in the fall — why wait on it further? The primary objective here really should be working in order to get more episodes out there for people — and also sooner rather than later! This way, you can give audiences closure, but at the same time also at a time when they are actively looking for. We do think that this needs to matter to a certain extent.

Of course, now the focus can shift entirely to simply talking about the near future for the sitcom, given that there are a couple of episodes left … and there’s a lot that could transpire in those.

