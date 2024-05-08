The Conners season 6 episode 12 spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare to see The Conners season 6 episode 12 on ABC next week you likely know the finale is right around the corner! There is still so much that needs to be resolved in the next couple of episodes, so where do things start?

Well, let’s just say that a lot of it begins with Dan actually being able to celebrate a victory. How often does that happen? Well, not that much at all. That could be a big part of the fun here, but we do tend to think that there will continue to be a struggle here. After all, within this show you can’t have to good without some of the bad.

Below, you can check out the full The Conners season 6 episode 12 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Dan achieves a major financial milestone, making him reconsider his belief in the “Conners curse.” Elsewhere, Mark finds out some news that causes him to reevaluate his future. (TV-PG, DL)

What does the future hold beyond this?

Well, all early indications are that we will get a season 7, but that this is also going to be the final one with a shortened episode order.

Obviously, you can sit here and say that The Conners is the sort of show that could have gone on forever, but all things must end and the same can be said here. For now, we just hope that there is some sort of proper conclusion, and not something that is weird and out-of-place to the point where it ends up being retconned the next time that the show ends up coming back on the air. (We’re kidding here, or at least so we think.)

As for what we can say at this point about the finale, the biggest thing is rather clear: There are some big changes afoot. Are you ready for some of them?

What do you most want to see moving into The Conners season 6 episode 12 when it arrives?

