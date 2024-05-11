Ted season 2 premiere date hopes after Peacock renewal

Earlier this week, it was first confirmed that a Ted season 2 is coming to Peacock — and of course, that is something to celebrate!

Was it inevitable? On paper, it is easy to make that argument, especially when you consider just how successful the first batch of episodes proved to be! However, we’d also remind you here for a moment that they were also expensive, and it could have been easy for the streaming service to just stick to that “limited series” designation that they first gave the series once upon a time. The haven’t done that.

So while you do continue to celebrate the fact that the live-action / animation hybrid is coming back for more, there is something else that is rather important to keep in mind — you are going to be waiting for a good while in order to see it back. The best-case scenario here is that the show returns at some point in fall 2025, at least when we think about the time necessary to both film and then do CGI work on a certain bear after the fact. Technically, you could probably argue that we’re going to be waiting even longer than that. This is not the sort of thing that the streamer will want to rush, given that the first season was so well-received and they’d like to keep that momentum going.

Will viewers still stick around after such a long break in the action? Well, here is where we remind you that they held on after a long break between the movies and then the Peacock prequel. More than likely, they are going to be happy to do that again. (Maybe this is a hot take, but does anyone else think that the show was actually better than the movies?)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ted, including coverage of the renewal

What do you most want to see moving into a Ted season 2 over on Peacock?

Let us know right away in the comments! Once you do that, come back here for some more information that you will not want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







