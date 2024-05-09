Ted renewed for a season 2 at Peacock!

Months removed from the fantastic success of season 1 at Peacock, there is certainly some great news to share about Ted season 2!

Today, the aforementioned streaming service made it clear that there are more episodes coming from the comedy, which comes from the mind of Seth MacFarlane and serves as a prequel to the feature films.

So why did it take so long for the show to come back? Well, according to Deadline, a lot of it was tied to getting the financials right. When you consider the sheer amount of CGI that is included in every episode bringing that bear to life, it’s clear that a lot needed to be worked out. This is also a show that takes a good while to make, largely due to all of that animation that has to be thrown out there to make it work.

In the end, go ahead and consider this renewal another reminder that sometimes, limited series do not always stay this way. Once upon a time, the first season was billed as an event and with that, a show with a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end. Things have changed a lot, clearly since that time.

When is season 2 going to premiere?

Well, it is far too early to tell about that. The earliest the series could be back is at some point next year, but that is not a guarantee.

As for whether or not the renewal here impacts the future of another one of MacFarlane’s shows in The Orville, let’s just say that we don’t necessarily think so. Seth is not on-camera for this show, so it is still conceivable that he could continue to do both. In the end, though, a lot of that is going to be dependent on whether or not Hulu wants to bring The Orville back at all, and that is something that we’ll have to wait and see on for a rather long time.

