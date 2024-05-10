Sugar season 1 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: A big discovery!

As we get ourselves prepared to see Sugar season 1 episode 8 on Apple TV+ next week, of course one thing stands out: This is the finale! We are talking here about an episode that is hopefully going to give us answers to some of the biggest questions of the season, and that includes about Olivia.

After all, we saw at the end of the episode tonight that she may have been found by John Sugar — but if that’s the case, is she really okay? With some answers come additional questions, and that is something that we are left to think about at present.

The title for the finale is titled “Farewell,” and that is enough to make you think that there is a certain amount of closure that is coming. The synopsis below does give you a slightly better sense of what’s ahead:

A shocking realization points Sugar toward a discovery that changes everything.

Is this really the end?

There is some conflicting information out there about the long-term status of Sugar, but we can go ahead and say this: The producers do very-much want there to be a season 2 based on what we’ve read. That opens the door for there to be some sort of cliffhanger.

Honestly, it does still seem like there is so much that we could learn about Colin Farrell’s character, let alone other aliens who are on Earth. Is there a lot more to their mission that meets the eye? What else can be said about their home planet? This information would probably just be scattered in here and there, as the forefront of the show is still this somewhat-classic noir where there is a case the title character needs to take on.

