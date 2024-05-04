Sugar season 2: Show EP hoping for renewal

Is there going to be a Sugar season 2 over at Apple TV+? In some ways, you could say that it is far too early to say for sure. However, we can at least say this — we’re not necessarily looking at a limited series here!

In a number of places out there, we’ve seen some confusion about the status of the Colin Farrell show. Some have wondered if this is a limited series, and some sites have even listed it as such. However, many of them have not, and honestly, any show can undo such a status anyway. What matters for now is that the producers do seem intrigued enough to come back for more.

Speaking to TV Guide, executive producer Simon Kinberg made it clear that there’s a desire for more of the show but if it happens, they are not going to radically change anything on the heels of the big alien twist:

“If we’re so lucky to get to a next season, we would still really remain focused on this primarily as a noir detective show about a really unusual detective.”

Ultimately, a renewal decision here will be dependent on the show’s viewership and cost, and those are things that Apple does not revel publicly. Yet, t the same time there are reasons to think that they would want to continue something with a star like Farrell and a premise that gets people talking. Also, it’s a way to get a lot of other big names on board at the same time! Remember that this season, you have also seen the likes of Amy Ryan and James Cromwell.

There are only two more episodes left on Sugar season 1 — so let’s hope that we at least get closure when it comes to Olivia’s disappearance!

