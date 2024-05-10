SWAT season 7 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Hondo’s future…

Next week on CBS you will have a chance to see the SWAT season 7 finale, and there is a great deal to be excited about here!

Of course, at the same time there are also plenty of reasons to be nervous. This is, after all, the big finale — and once upon a time, it was going to be the end of the series. That has changed thanks to a season 8 renewal, but there is still a lot of high-stakes stuff coming up. After all, Shemar Moore’s character of Hondo could be having a real crisis of conscience, especially as he tries to figure out whether or not he is capable of leading the team.

To learn more, all you have to do is check out the full SWAT season 7 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Twenty Squad” – SWAT faces their deadliest adversary yet when a violent cell of extremists looks to extract vengeance by blowing up half of Los Angeles, potentially killing thousands. Still reeling from the anger and outrage directed at him by his own community, Hondo questions if he still has what it takes to lead 20-Squad, adding to the fear that he won’t be able to pull the team together in time to save the city, on the seventh season finale of the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Friday, May 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This episode does feel like we are going to have a combination of different components compressed all in once, whether it be action, drama, or some emotional self-reflection. Given that this show is about Hondo’s team, we are still confident it is going to end in the right spot — there may just be bumps in the road along the way.

