Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal: A May 2024 update

With us heading into May 2024, what more can we say about a possible Justified: City Primeval season 2 over on FX? Given the way that the show ended last year, we know that it would seem like a foregone conclusion that there would be more.

However, at the same time the producers and/or the network have never offered any sort of assurances that there will be another chapter between Raylan and Boyd. The ending set the stage for one last battle, but we still have to wait and see if something will come to pass.

Is there a chance that we will get more news on a renewal this month? As exciting as the prospect is, something tells us we may be waiting a while longer.

After all, just remember for a moment what else these two are working on at this particular moment. Both Walton Goggins and Timothy Olyphant have projects that are ongoing in Thailand, whether it be The White Lotus or Alien. Those are the focus right now, and we’re not sure if talks will really begin about another chapter unless there are things worked out in terms of the schedule. Remember, as well, that Goggins also is experiencing a lot of acclaim right now for Fallout, and another season of that is also coming at some point.

If there is another season…

At this point, it is hard to imagine it coming before we get around to 2026. We’re fine to wait, but we just hope that there is a proper conclusion. Otherwise, you could just argue that the producers would have been better off ending the Raylan / Boyd story with the original series finale. That was close to perfect, no?

