Justified: City Primeval season 2: Timothy Olyphant talks chances

At the time of this writing, there is still no confirmation that a Justified: City Primeval season 2 is going to happen … but are we hopeful? Make no mistake that we are! The FX series ended its most-recent batch of episodes with the shocking return of Boyd Crowder, and it absolutely set the stage for one more chapter — potentially the final one for these characters.

After all, if Raylan thwarts Boyd again, what other story is there to really tell?

Well, in a new interview with Vanity Fair, Timothy Olyphant (who is currently shooting Alien in Thailand) notes that he would be keen to give the series one more go:

I have no idea, but if somebody told me that they wanted to do it, I’d give it the old college try, to try to come up with something good. I stay in touch with everybody and we’d get together and say, “We should do something,” but it was hard to find the spark of what that thing was going to be. The book [City Primeval] provided the spark, and I remember thinking like, “If we can get the book, we could do a season, we could do a couple,” because once we get everyone back together, the conversation starts. We also don’t have the pressure of coming back right away every season the way a TV show does. I guess to answer your question, I hope it’s still part of the conversation. I would love it. I know Walton [Goggins] would love to do it. The fact that they let the writers put that sort of cliffhanger at the end of this, I assume that means they’re interested, but I don’t know. We probably spent way too much money.

Olyphant also touched on the rumored conflict he had with Goggins at the end of the original series, which seemed to stem from two different things: Being so lost in their respective characters, and then also doing the parts for a long time. Judging from their recent reunion in Thailand (where Walton is shooting The White Lotus), it is clear that they are on fantastic terms these days.

Do you still want to see Justified: City Primeval season 2 happen at some point down the road?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

