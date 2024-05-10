FBI: International season 3 episode 12: Colin Donnell’s role

There is a good chance that you learned already that Chicago Med alum Colin Donnell will be appearing on FBI: International season 3 episode 12. So, who exactly is he playing?

First and foremost, we admit that there was a part of us that wanted to see Colin just play a version of his old character Connie Rhodes who went into federal law enforcement. That isn’t exactly happening, but we do think that his character will absolutely be compelling in its own right. He is playing someone tied in some ways to the NSA, at least per the FBI: International season 3 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Gift” – When the owner of a prominent cyber security company is murdered in Copenhagen, mass amounts of data are leaked, sending the NSA to the Fly Team for assistance, including the Bureau’s liaison to the NSA (guest star Colin Donnell), on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Early indications are that Donnell will be integral to the end of this season, and you are also going to have a chance to see Teri Polo play a role in here, as well.

Could Colin join the Fly Team full-time?

Well, we understand the questions right now, largely due to the fact that the show will need to replace Luke Kleintank after his shocking exit. Scott Forrester’s absence will be dealt with on Tuesday’s episode; whether or not there is a clear answer, however, remains to be seen. It could be something that carries through until the finale; we just hope that there is more definite resolution on all of this leading into a season 4.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

