Survivor 46 episode 12 spoilers: Letters from home

As you get prepared to see Survivor 46 episode 12 on CBS next week, let’s just there is a different way that drama will enter the picture.

After all, one of the big narratives over the past two weeks has been reward challenges causing trouble, whether it be 1) what Q decides to do on them or 2) Q being brought on them. This has been all based on food-based rewards; so what happens when letters from home get into the mix? Let’s just say more chaos. (Personally, we’d throw every single reward challenge on the show, largely because there is little incentive to be responsible for ticking a ton of people off.)

To learn more about what is coming up here, go ahead and see the full Survivor 46 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Mamma Bear” – In one of the most emotional reward challenges of the season, castaways fight for their chance to win letters from home. Alliances begin to crumble and individual plans emerge after players compete in a race of balance, speed and puzzle skills to earn immunity and a spot in the final five, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 15 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Who is in the most trouble?

By far, it feels like Maria. Charlie is even turning on her! She’s got the best case to win out of anyone left at this point, and he has a chance to flip the script on her and become a serious contender. Charlie and Kenzie may be the most likely winners out there when you consider 1) their social games and 2) their strategic understandings.

Had Q not wanted to quit previously, he’d have a compelling case! We’re just not sure that he does anymore.

Who are you rooting for at this point entering Survivor 46 episode 12?

