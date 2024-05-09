Survivor 46 episode 12 preview: Q brings the storm

Next week on Survivor 46 episode 12, we are officially on the fast-track road to the finale. There are only six players remaining, and there are some serious cracks.

Is this one of the most dysfunctional group of castaways in history? That’s probably a bit extreme, but it’s certainly the messiest in some time, perhaps of the entire new era. Charlie and Kenzie seem to be the most calm, cool, and collected, but that doesn’t mean that either one of them will win!

Based on the promo for what lies ahead moving forward this season, Q is promising that he is going to bring “the storm” after a few weeks of not driving the plan as much. At this point, it still feels like he’s frustrated too many other players to win — but we do appreciate the chaos that he brings to the table!

Meanwhile, you also see Charlie at this point openly discussing making a blindside on Maria, likely realizing that if he does that, he has a pretty great chance at winning the game. We would say that he and Kenzie are the two players most in the driver’s seat of cashing a check, at least in terms of how they are perceived by the jury. Think about who else we have in Q and Maria (who have made enemies at this point), and then also Liz (who is becoming more known for reward challenges than big moves) and Ben, whose biggest contribution to the season so far are a number of rock-related puns.

In all honesty, we’re going to miss Venus — she feels like one of the players from this season who will be on a shortlist to be asked back, mostly because of how hard she played. (Sometimes, it was too hard and yet, that’s what we want from the show!)

Related – Check out our take on Survivor 46 episode 11 — what all happened?

Where do you think things are going to be going entering Survivor 46 episode 12?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates coming up.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







