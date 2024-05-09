Orphan Black: Echoes season 1 trailer: Krysten Ritter’s many forms

Leading up to the premiere of Orphan Black: Echoes season 1 on AMC next month, you are going to see a pretty epic story about identity. Is it going to live up the hype of the original? That’s a big question.

Another big question for us is rather simple: What took the network so long to release this show? The Krysten Ritter sci-fi series aired overseas quite some time ago and now, it is finally coming stateside. The ties to the original starring Tatiana Maslany are going to be important, though at the same time this show is trying to do its own thing with its own clones. The logline below gives you a better sense of it:

Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

Meanwhile, the trailer over here adds to it. Of course, the effects and vibe feel really on-brand for what we would want from this show and Ritter is going to do a lot of the heavy lifting here. She needs to make her roles stand out from each other, and also be a significant driver for the truth.

Just like the original, a big part of the fun here is going to be offering up theories and raising questions — at least, of course, if you can avoid spoilers. That is another problem with the launch window that was set up here.

One thing that is nice about the show? There are ten whole episodes? Unlike many other AMC offerings, you are going to get a real chance to dive into the story for a good while.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

