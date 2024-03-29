Orphan Black: Echoes premiere date, teaser revealed

Are you ready to dive into something new and very-much exciting at AMC? Well, why not present Orphan Black: Echoes right now?

Today, it was officially confirmed that on Sunday, June 23, the “copy” (what the network is calling it, in tongue-in-cheek fashion) of the original Tatiana Maslany series is going to be coming on the air. Will be there on both the aforementioned network as well as the AMC+ streaming service and BBC America, the original hope for the first show. Krysten Ritter of Jessica Jones / Breaking Bad fame is going to be playing multiple roles seemingly, based on what we have seen in the teaser here.

Meanwhile, the official synopsis allows you to get to know the rest of the cast, as well as the larger story ahead:

Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter plays Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world. The series also stars Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, It’s A Sin, Line of Duty), Amanda Fix (North of Normal, High School), Avan Jogia (Now Apocalypse, Zombieland: Double Tap), Rya Kihlstedt (A Teacher, One Mississippi) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry, The Dropout).

It goes without saying, but this show does have a lot to live up to following the success of the original, and we are curious to see what that looks like. How can we not? There are questions about if you can replace that level of success and creativity but for now, we’re willing to see everyone involved give it their best try.

What are you most excited to see regarding Orphan Black: Echoes over at AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a ton of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

