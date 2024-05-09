Frasier season 2 spoilers: Peri Gilpin returning

If you wanted yet another reason to be excited for Frasier season 2 over at Paramount+, here it is: More of Peri Gilpin is on the way!

According to a report from TVLine, you are going to see the original cast member reprise her role as Roz Doyle on a recurring basis moving forward. She appeared at the end of season 1 of the Kelsey Grammer revival and now, there is a chance to bring that forward.

We do understand why in some ways, there was a real effort in order to ensure that the new version did not have a lot of cameos at first. After all, you don’t want to completely overshadow what is going on in Frasier’s life now! However, nostalgia is also a big selling point of a series like this, and we do think that there is at least some value in making that happen here and there at the same time. Why wouldn’t you want that?

The streaming service has also confirmed now that season 2 for the sitcom is now in production, and that does make us all the more optimistic that there’s a chance that you’ll see more of the show at some point this fall. The good news with a series like Frasier is that it does not have some extreme amount of production time. This means it can be turned around quickly, and we’ll be able to see more of it within the relatively near future. Let’s just hope that it evolves what we saw in season 1 in some good ways!

Will any other original cast members return?

Never say never, but we know that David Hyde Pierce in particular has said he’s not too interested in revisiting the past. Ironically, he’s probably one of the people fans most want to see.

