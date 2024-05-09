Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 5/9/24?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? If it is, can you also say the same thing about both SVU and Organized Crime?

Well, there’s no reason to leave you in suspense — why not go ahead and share some of the good news? Not only are you going to have a chance to see more episodes of the flagship show on the air tonight, but the entire franchise will keep going steady. This three-hour block has two more weeks left until they are off for the summer … and maybe longer? Organized Crime seems to be heading to Peacock, but there is still not a lot of info out there about how that will work. Meanwhile, the other shows are going to remain at NBC.

As for what you’re going to see story-wise across these three episodes, they should all do a good job of setting the table for what lies ahead, and also throwing more twists your way. For more, just check out the synopses!

Law & Order season 23 episode 12, “No Good Deed” – 05/09/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Shaw and Riley investigate the death of a therapist with a long list of troubled clients. Baxter takes over Price’s chair when a disturbing connection to the defendant is discovered during the trial. TV-14

SVU season 25 episode 12, “Marauder” – 05/09/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Agent Sykes struggles to cope on the anniversary of her sister’s disappearance. Benson suspects a cold case from Manhattan could help her get closure. TV-14

Organized Crime season 4 episode 12, “Goodnight” – 05/09/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler and Randall give Joe Jr. the choice to get clean or go to prison. Vargas and Jet’s plan to cut off Emery’s smuggling routes leads to a dangerous rescue attempt. TV-14

