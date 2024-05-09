Foundation season 3 premiere date: A May 2024 update

With us now into the month of May, what more can we say in regards to a Foundation season 3 premiere date over at Apple TV+?

The first thing to issue a reminder of here is that 100%, you will be seeing more of the sci-fi adaptation, even if thing have certainly been tumultuous over the past year. Remember that production was shut down for a while due to the strike and beyond that, we’ve also seen David S. Goyer step down as showrunner. A lot has transpired and yet, things are moving forward.

Unfortunately, the flip side of a lot of this is that it does not seem as though the wait for more of this show is about to be any easier. There is no evidence that we’re going to be learning more through the rest of the month about when the series is back and personally, we’d consider it a shock in the event that we actually see the big return happen before 2025. Remember that even when filming is done, Foundation is not one of those sort of shows where things are wrapped up altogether quickly. There is a long post-production process that goes along with making this story and by virtue of that, patience will go a long way.

One of the things that we are more curious about, at least at present, is whether or not we will be seeing the show lead into a season 4 or not. There is certainly enough source material from Isaac Asimov that could be used for a lot of future seasons, but it really comes down to both the viewership and/or just how happy the folks at Apple are with the show and its cost. Foundation does not come cheap, largely due to the overall scope and ambition of what is being brought to the table.

Related – Get more news on Foundation, including more information about the showrunner change

What do you most want to see moving into Foundation season 3 at Apple TV+?

When will it premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







