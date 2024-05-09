Is Joe Minoso leaving Chicago Fire, Joe Cruz before finale?

Is Joe Minoso leaving Chicago Fire, and his longtime role of Joe Cruz, before we get to the season 14 finale later this month? If you have concerns, let’s say this: How can you not!

After all, let’s start things off here by noting the following: Cruz, per the promo for episode 12 next week, seems to be in serious trouble. He’s already been going through a lot in his home life, and it now seems like his life could be in danger while out on a job. He’ll obviously have the best people around him to make sure that he is okay, but will that be enough?

If there is any silver lining we can offer right now, it is simply this: There is no indication that Minoso is going to be leaving the firefighter drama next week. The actor has not said he is leaving and honestly, we’d be pretty shocked. After all, we’ve already learned recently that Eamonn Walker (Boden) is departing as a series regular during the finale. Meanwhile, Kara Killmer (Brett) left following the big wedding earlier this season. Losing three major characters in a single year would be a huge dagger for this show, especially since it was such a short season in the first place. Cruz is the bedrock for Firehouse 51, someone who is a friend, a great firefighter, and also a source for lighthearted comedy here and there. He feels essential.

Then again, we also have to remember that this is intentionally a world where nobody is safe. That is something that the writers set up here from the start.

Now, is it too much to ask if…

This season ends on a happy note? Given that we already know that Boden is departing, why go ahead and throw out anything else that makes us sad?

Related – Read more about Walker’s upcoming Chicago Fire exit

Do you think that the next Chicago Fire episode could actually bring with it the end of Joe Cruz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







