Eamonn Walker leaving Chicago Fire, Boden in season 12 finale

More big changes are coming to Chicago Fire at the end of season 12 — after all, Eamonn Walker is departing the show.

According to a report from Deadline, the actor behind the iconic Wallace Boden has chosen to step down as a series regular following the season. The website notes that the Chief is not going to be killed off, and the plan is for Walker to recur down the road.

Clarity on the character’s future will be established in the upcoming finale, which you can see the synopsis for below:

Boden makes a decision that impacts the race for Deputy Commissioner. A tense call brings up painful memories for Carver and Damon. Mouch struggles to adjust to the new Truck.

Given how few original cast members are still with Chicago Fire, it is an enormous deal whenever one of them does decide to depart. It is certainly easy to understand why Eamonn would want to do other things at this point in his career — he has been in the industry for decades, and was probably best known for Oz before signing on here as Boden. He is also not from Chicago, so being there for huge chunks of the year was also taking him away from his roots.

You can consider Boden to be the father of Firehouse 51 in so many ways and even when he’s not around, we tend to think that some words of wisdom will ring large in the ears of many characters. He was invaluable to the world of the show, and we’re sure that the same can be said for everyone behind the scenes.

Walker is not the only longtime cast member to leave this season — after all, remember that following Brett’s wedding to Casey, Kara Killmer also said goodbye.

What do you think about Eamonn Walker leaving Chicago Fire at the end of the season 12 finale?

