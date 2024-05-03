Chicago Fire season 12 episode 11 promo: Severide’s rough ride

If you have not heard the news as of yet, all indications out there right now suggest that Chicago Fire season 12 episode 11 will be brutal for Severide. For weeks now, we’ve heard that Taylor Kinney’s character is going to be missing in some capacity. So, what is some of that danger going to look like?

Well, based on what we saw from the promo on Wednesday, a lot of this is going to come about when Truck 81 ends up being taken while he’s in it — or at least that’s how it seems. He could be a part of some unwilling joyride brought on by some deadly people with guns. If you’re in a situation like this, there is really not that much you can do other than go along for the ride … and then wait for your moment to strike.

Perhaps more so than any other episode, a lot of this feels like it could be some sort of action-movie thriller with Taylor Kinney at the center of it. We’ll see him working to navigate a lot of ins and outs of this situation, and probably putting a lot of social skills to use that he’s learned over the past decade in the job.

One other thing that Kelly has going for him? Well, that’s not complicated — Firehouse 51, which has a lot of people who are tested in various challenges over the years. We tend to think that Stella in particular is going to do whatever she can in order to find him, and also get some element of justice for those responsible.

There are only three episodes left this season — by virtue of that, we would say that things are only going to get more intense (and exciting) from here on out.

Related – Go ahead and get more news now moving into Chicago Fire season 12 episode 11

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 12 episode 11?

Do you think that Severide is going to making it out okay? Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates on the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







