Chicago Fire season 12 episode 11 spoilers: Finding Severide

As you get yourselves prepared to see Chicago Fire season 12 episode 11 on NBC next week, let’s just note the following: There is a ton to be excited about! Of course, there are also reasons to be nervous. This is going to be one of those stories where there are a few shocking twists … and also a big story for Kelly Severide.

Is Taylor Kinney’s character missing? Well, early details suggest that this could be the case — and also, that he may be taking all of Truck 81 with him at the same exact time.

Below, you can see the full Chicago Fire season 12 episode 11 synopsis with some additional updates on what lies ahead:

05/08/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide goes for an unexpected ride on Truck 81. Ritter’s worlds collide when his secret cop boyfriend helps 51 track down Severide and the missing rig. TV-14

In general, we have made it to a point in the season where every single story has that much more weight. What are we going to see happen with Kelly? While we’re optimistic that he is going to be okay, we also think that this is the sort of story that has some long-lasting ramifications through the final episodes of this season.

Luckily, we do at least know that a season 13 is coming for Chicago Fire down the road — but we should also prepare for a shocking finale and a possible cliffhanger. Over the years, we’ve seen what the writers choose to do with these endings — and personally, we have to expect the worst when it comes to shocking outcomes. (We just don’t want to see anyone else leave, given that this season already brought the exits of both Kara Killmer and Alberto Rosende. Can we go ahead and stop that now?)

