Chicago Fire season 12 episode 12 spoilers: Severide, Violet’s risk

You will be waiting until Wednesday, May 15 to see Chicago Fire season 12 episode 12 arrive on NBC, but there are a few things we can say now!

So, where should we start? Well, a good place is just mentioning that this is going to be the penultimate episode of the story. Whatever happens here is going to carry over to the finale, which we know already is set for May 22. It’s also an opportunity to see a lot of drama between some main characters and Paramedic Chief Robison, who is increasingly proving to be a thorn in everyone’s side.

Want to learn a big more? Then go ahead and check out the full Chicago Fire season 12 episode 12 synopsis below:

05/15/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Violet risk clashing with Paramedic Chief Robinson after Lennox makes a dangerous decision on a call. Capp and Tony attempt to break a world record. Cruz and Chloe’s marriage problems come to a head. TV-14

Honestly, the storyline we’re the most excited to see right now is the one involving Kelly, mostly because it confirms that Taylor Kinney’s character ends up being found in episode 11! (For those who have not heard, he will be MIA for at least the first part of it.) The Capp / Tony story actually could prove rather fun, and it would be nice for them to each get some sort of a spotlight here.

As for Cruz and Chloe, we’re absolutely hoping for the best. We understand that Joe has been under a ton of stress as of late, but isn’t there still a chance that they can work all of this out? Given that there is so much drama already within this universe, we don’t need to see a lot of other personal drama scattered around.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 12 episode 12?

