Chicago Fire season 12 episode 10 spoilers: Severide steps up!

As so many of you may be acutely aware of already, we are waiting a long time to see Chicago Fire season 12 episode 10 arrive at NBC! The firefighter drama is set to return now on May 1, and we are lucky now to have a few more details all about what is coming.

So, what can we say at present? Well, the title for the May 1 installment is “The Wrong Guy,” and the synopsis below gives you a pretty great sense of some of what is coming up next:

05/01/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide steps in as ranking officer at 51. Kidd fights to save her Girls on Fire program. Cruz’s family is threatened when someone from Javi’s past resurfaces. TV-14

Is it nice to see Taylor Kinney’s character in this position? It is a culmination of a story that began all the way back in the pilot. We also hope that this is the sort of thing that allows Kelly to feel a sense of grand importance — mostly so that he does not feel some sort of grand temptation to take off and be a part of some elaborate arson case again.

As for the other storylines…

In a way, you can argue that Kidd’s storyline is also a culmination, given that this program has been in many ways one of her greatest achievements. This is something that she has put out into the world to give young women opportunities to have careers as first responders, and we remain optimistic that it will keep going. After all, that is exactly the sort of thing that would make sense, given the oft-optimistic tone of the show.

As from Cruz … well, we’re not sure that we can even emotionally handle that as of yet. We gotta take things a story at a time.

Related – Be sure to get some other information on Chicago Fire now, including more information about a new firefighter coming soon

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 12 episode 10 over at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a few other updates that will be coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







