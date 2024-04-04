Chicago Fire season 12 spoilers: Who is Jack Damon?

As get closer to the end of Chicago Fire season 12, are we going to meet an important new face around Firehouse 51 in Jack Damon? It is easy to make that argument!

With that, let’s dive more into what you could expect to see here. According to new report from Deadline, you are going to see actor Michael Bradway making an appearance starting in episode 10 as a “charming” firefighter named Jack Damon.

Is this name going to stick? We do think that this is something that you have to wonder about, mostly due to the fact that Derrick Gibson’s name was not initially that. Also, Jack Damon was a character on This Is Us, and he also is very reminiscent of Jack Gibson over on Station 19. (Also, let’s remind you that Jack Gibson is played on Station 19 by an actor named Grey Damon.)

The plan right now feels almost like the writers and producers are going to give this character a trial run. They are going to see the character around the final episodes of this season and from there, NBC could decide whether or not to name Bradway a series regular moving forward into the already-renewed season 13.

As for the reason why the producers need another firefighter, just remember that Alberto Rosende departed the show early on this season. By virtue of that, there is a void that needs to be filled. That’s without even mentioning some of the changes that are happening with paramedics in the wake of Kara Killmer leaving earlier this season.

In the end, flux is the name of the game with Chicago Fire. We think that this will remain this way however long the show lasts, mostly because this is the sort of gig where not everyone tends to be around forever.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Chicago Fire, including when the series is going to return on CBS

What do you most want to see for Jack Gibson moving into Chicago Fire season 12?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







