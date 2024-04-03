Chicago Fire season 12 episode 10 return date hopes at NBC

Following what you see tonight on NBC, why wouldn’t you want a Chicago Fire season 12 episode 10 return date? There is so much in this world to still be excited about.

Unfortunately, the reality here remains that for some of it, you are going to be waiting a good while. There is no new episode of the firefighter drama airing next week, and the same goes for the week after. For now, the absolute earliest that the show is going to be coming back is on April 24. This is a move that NBC likely considers necessary for two reasons: It allows the crew plenty of time to finish off the rest of the season, and it also means more One Chicago that can air in the all-important May sweeps window. This is something that networks do rely on greatly in order to ensure that they can get big ad revenue and also set the stage for some other big developments in the fall.

At the moment, unfortunately there is not a lot of info out there regarding the next Chicago Fire, but we do think that this will change over the next week or two. There is no denying that in between Brett leaving and Gibson coming and going, the state of Firehouse 51 has been in flux at times this season. That is often the case! Still, we hope that there are some big developments and revelations before things wrap up, and we are pretty darn excited for whatever is going to be coming from there.

We know that there are only a handful of episodes to go for Chicago Fire during this strike-shortened season but have no fear: More is on the way! That early season 13 renewal at least gives us the confidence to watch what is directly in front of us.

