Chicago Fire season 12 spoilers: Is Severide going missing?

There is so much to be excited about as we look towards the future of Chicago Fire season 11, especially for Severide and Kidd. Or, at the very least for Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo as actors! We’re sure that they love taking on stories with a ton of drama, even if that makes all of us extremely stressed to watch it on the outside looking in.

So what can we say about a big story later this season? Well, showrunner Andrea Newman tells TVLine that episode 11 (which is still some time away from airing) “starts with a shock — Kidd walks out to the apparatus floor in the middle of the night to see one of the rigs is missing, and Severide’s phone sits alone on the squad table. No one else is in sight. What the hell is going on?”

Is this show giving you a full-on mystery? Well, at the very least it’s going to be a fun thing to watch and look forward to over the last little while.

The biggest concern that we’re wondering about when it comes to Severide is simply this: The way in which he operates on arson cases. If he departs for whatever reason due to a case, don’t you have to imagine that this is going to be a problem? Is he leaving without a phone willingly, mostly so that he can’t be contacted?

The source of all of the fear

Honestly, it has a lot to do with the fact that he was gone for so long last season, and also not reaching out to Stella during some of that time. We know that she loves him, but there can also be breaking points — and hopefully, we’re not about to see one.

