Chicago Fire season 12 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Something About Her’

Next week on NBC, we are going to have a chance to see Chicago Fire season 12 episode 9. Want to know more about it?

Well, for starters, let’s begin here by noting that “Something About Her” is the title for this particular episode, and it is our hope that there will be a few different big-time twists and turns on the way. This is the sort of thing that the show does well, as well as finding a way to introduce new challenges for some of its characters!

So what could one of the big ones be here? That is rather simple, as we are talking about how Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd work together on an arson case. They obviously love each other, but arson is tricky since Severide tends to lose himself in it. Sure, we are hopeful that this won’t happen here, but how can we say anything with 100% confidence?

To learn a little bit more when it comes to info, just be sure to check out the Chicago Fire season 12 episode 9 synopsis below:

04/03/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide, Kidd and Van Meter investigate a fire at a recording studio. Kylie helps James keep a secret from Boden. Mouch struggles to maintain boundaries with a paramedicine client. TV-14

What does the future hold beyond this?

Remember that there are only thirteen episodes within this strike-shortened season and unfortunately, you won’t be seeing one on April 10. There is unfortunately no real plan beyond that, but it is our sentiment that you’re going to see a lot of danger and more relationships being tested before things wrap up for the summer. Would you really expect anything different from this world?

Related – Get some more discussion right away about Chicago Fire, including the big season 13 renewal

What are you most pumped-up to see on Chicago Fire season 12 episode 9 when it airs next week?

How do you think we will see things build leading to the finale? Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there is a lot of other information coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







